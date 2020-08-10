Ellie Goldstein, a model with Down syndrome chosen by Gucci

“The world is ready to embrace diversity and inclusion,” her mother says.
Ellie’s photograph, taken by David PD Hyde, was selected from among those submitted to the #theguccibeautyglitch project, organized by Gucci Beauty and Vogue Italy magazine through Instagram, exploring the theme “Unconventional Beauty.”
The Italian firm is joining the social wave of support for diversity and disability, and the public’s response has been very positive: Ellie’s photo has garnered more than 114,000 likes.
View this post on Instagram
The Instagram scouting partnership between #GucciBeauty and @vogueitalia is celebrated in a special editorial shot by @davidpdhyde—the first photographer selected through the scouting—featuring model Ellie @elliejg16_zebedeemodel wearing Gucci Mascara L’Obscur. #AlessandroMichele @gucci @alessandro_michele
Challenges in daily life
Ellie Goldstein wears the best of her smiles. “The only challenge I have faced was maybe people signing to me and talking to my mum instead of me, until realizing that I can communicate and that I am just like them, maybe just slower at learning some things,” she told Vogue, where she is also the focus of an editorial.
“I’m happy with myself.”
Ellie looks natural and happy, and these characteristics are the best banner for conveying beauty, according to Gucci and its modeling agency.
“When I look at the images I feel happy with myself,” she said when she saw the result of the campaign and the thousands of positive comments she received on Instagram.
She wears almost transparent make-up, giving the look of porcelain skin with a slight blush on her cheeks; her eyebrows are “groomed but informal” so that they look slightly unkempt, but as if someone has left them in their best position, and—of course—she’s wearing the new Gucci mascara on her eyelashes.
Ellie’s agency is Zebedee Management, which specializes in models with “disabilities and alternative appearances.” The young model signed up with the company when she was 15.
View this post on Instagram
Be someone’s sunshine today! Our beautiful ELLIE certainly is. Ellie is a wonderful dancer and brilliant model she always has that twinkle in her eye! • • • #dancer #model #smile #teenmodel #inspire #teamzebedee #wdsd #ds #bethechange #longhair #downsyndromemodel #disabledmodel #modelagency #bodyconfidence #bopowarrior #downsyndromerocks
“The world is ready to embrace diversity and inclusion”
Yvonne Goldstein, Ellie’s mother, told BBC in Spanish that she would never have imagined that a firm like Gucci would be interested in her daughter, even though she stresses that “she wants to be famous”.
But in the face of what’s happened, she admits, “The response we’ve seen only shows us that the world is ready to embrace diversity and inclusion. And with everything that’s going on, we need to look at things in a more positive light,” she says. Laura Johnson, of Zebedee, told reporter Faima Bakar of Metro,
“Inclusion of all people in the industry is so important, not only because it the right thing to do ethically, but also makes good business sense … Ellie is such a wonderful person inside and out. She lights up the room when she walks in and is such a professional. She is incredibly skilled and such natural beauty. This means the world to her, her family and the wider community. We really hope that all brands take note and including disabled models now becomes the norm.’”
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!