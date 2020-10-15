This year is 50th anniversary of first women being named Doctors of the Church

This year we mark the 50th anniversary of‘s recognition as a Doctor of the Church, a title given September 27, 1970, by St. Paul VI. She was recognized along with, and the two of them were the first women to be given the title.

The other two women Doctors of the Church are Therese of Lisieux (named such by John Paul II in 1997 — the only Doctor of the Church he named) and St. Hildegard of Bingen (named so by Benedict XVI in 2015).

On the vigil of the feast of St. Teresa of Avila, Pope Francis spoke of this “master of prayer.”