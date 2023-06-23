The most positive trends for weddings this year

A recent study shows that brides and grooms are prioritizing what is truly important when saying "I do."

Like so many areas in our lives, weddings often become about what is most trendy, or not. One year fall blooms are all the craze; the next year rustic wildflowers are the must-have floral arrangement.

It’s very interesting then to see the findings of a recent survey of 2022 weddings carried out by The Knot that showed many brides and grooms are making some rather wise decisionsfor their Big Day — practical choices, in fact, focusing on making the wedding ceremony a little more meaningful and manageable.

Here are just some of the results:

Back to normal

With COVID over, weddings are back on the schedule. Gone are the limited numbers of guests, and most venues are ditching hand-sanitizer, masks, and offering indoor receptions. Last year only 7% of newlyweds reported having to take into consideration the pandemic when making plans.

Chivalry isn’t dead

In a society where the search for gender equality has left some good old fashioned etiquette by the wayside, 87% of proposals were made on bended knee. While it might seem a little antiquated, it’s an age-old gesture showing that where love is concerned, we will humble ourselves.

Switch off

There’s no hiding from the fact that smartphones have taken over our lives. As a result, 45% of couples have actually taken to asking their guests to switch off from their devices during the ceremony. (Although phones have played a useful part in helping the wedding day’s success, with a huge 44% of wedding planning carried out on phones or tablets.)

Budget management

Again, technology has proved a bit of a life-saver, with 45% of couples turning to useful videos on social media for inspiration, or tips on how to wed within a budget.

Interestingly, the cost per guest has decreased slightly from $266 in 2021, to $256 in 2022. However, the survey found that the overall cost per wedding averaged a significant $30,000.

Tradition still reigns

As well as proposing on one knee, other traditions are also proving popular. 91% of newlyweds still take to the dance floor for a “first dance” and 70% of brides were sure to include something old, something new, something borrowed, or something blue on their wedding day.

Favors on the decline

Favors can be a bit of a headache. They can cost quite a bit of money, require a little imagination, and often are just left on the table.

More couples are opting to dispense with favors altogether to be more mindful of our climate and environment. Eco-friendly options are also becoming more popular and more widely available.

Ditch the hashtag

With guests being asked to switch off, fewer photos are being shared on social media. The use of hashtags to tag people in photos has declined significantly, with just 32% of couples opting to create one, compared to 55% five years previously.

Cost cutting

Rising costs due to inflation mean that couples are being more prudent when selecting their vendors, and 39% are actually reducing their guest lists by 25 people on average. With money often being a huge cause for disagreement among married couples, being financially prudent right from the start is a positive step forward.

A religious awakening?

And finally, it appears that for younger couples (Gen Z, 18-25), there is a stronger desire to involve religious elements in their wedding ceremony, compared to millennial newlyweds aged 26-41. Hopefully this is a trend that will continue rising!