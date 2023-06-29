Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Thursday 29 June |
The Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul
Aleteia logo
Inspiring Stories
separateurCreated with Sketch.

This must be the cutest (and youngest) ring-bearer ever!

Chandler-Brock-and-Levi-Gonzalez-wedding-at-Penn-State-Health-Childrens-Hospital-newborn-Yuriel-Gonzalez-Brock-ring-bearer

Jason Plotkin / Penn State Health Children's Hospital

Cerith Gardiner - published on 06/29/23

Little preemie Yuriel Gonzalez Brock's early arrival threw his parents' wedding plans into disarray.

When Yuriel Gonzalez Brock made his very early arrival, he had no idea that his first role in life would be to help unite his parents in matrimony.

The tiny preemie was born at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey, Philadelphia, this month and was placed in NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit). However, his unexpected birth disrupted his parents Chandler Brock and Levi Gonzalez’s wedding plans.

Thankfully, with the help of hospital staff and chaplain, Laura Ramsey, the pair got to say “I do” with their son acting as ring-bearer, as shared by CBS 21 News.

The tiny tot was suitably attired for the occasion, with the medical team finding a little bow tie for him to wear. But in what must be one of the sweetest newborn pics from the happy event, baby Yuriel also had his parent’s wedding rings on his tiny little foot (in fact, if you look at the photo, you can appreciate just how small he is when you see the rings fit over his entire foot)!

While the wedding might not have been what the couple had initially dreamed of, it is a truly wonderful way for the parents to celebrate their newborn son. And of course, by choosing to prioritize getting married in such circumstances, the couple will be starting out on the oft-tricky road of parenthood united as one.

Matka trzyma małą rączkę swojego urodzonego przedwcześnie dziecka w inkubatorze
Read more:Born dead at 23 weeks old, tiny preemie now drafted to NFL
BABY SOFIA AND FAMILY
Read more:Preemie baby born at just 22 weeks finally goes home
bride and groom holding hands in a ring
Read more:7 Perfect Bible quotes to prepare you for marriage
Tags:
BabiesHealth and WellnessMarriageWeddings
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.