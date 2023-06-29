This must be the cutest (and youngest) ring-bearer ever!

Little preemie Yuriel Gonzalez Brock's early arrival threw his parents' wedding plans into disarray.

When Yuriel Gonzalez Brock made his very early arrival, he had no idea that his first role in life would be to help unite his parents in matrimony.

The tiny preemie was born at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey, Philadelphia, this month and was placed in NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit). However, his unexpected birth disrupted his parents Chandler Brock and Levi Gonzalez’s wedding plans.

Thankfully, with the help of hospital staff and chaplain, Laura Ramsey, the pair got to say “I do” with their son acting as ring-bearer, as shared by CBS 21 News.

The tiny tot was suitably attired for the occasion, with the medical team finding a little bow tie for him to wear. But in what must be one of the sweetest newborn pics from the happy event, baby Yuriel also had his parent’s wedding rings on his tiny little foot (in fact, if you look at the photo, you can appreciate just how small he is when you see the rings fit over his entire foot)!

While the wedding might not have been what the couple had initially dreamed of, it is a truly wonderful way for the parents to celebrate their newborn son. And of course, by choosing to prioritize getting married in such circumstances, the couple will be starting out on the oft-tricky road of parenthood united as one.