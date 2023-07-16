Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 16 July |
The Blessed Virgin Mary ~ Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Former quarterback Phil Rivers and wife expecting 10th child

PHILIP RIVERS

Frederick Breedon | GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA | AFP

Cerith Gardiner - published on 07/16/23

The new baby, soon to be joining 7 sisters and 2 brothers, will be breaking an impressive family streak!

Philip Rivers and his wife Tiffany have announced that they’ll be welcoming another child into their family.

The family man retired as the quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts in January 2021. Before that Rivers quarterbacked the LA Chargers for 16 years (though for most of that time the team was in San Diego). Since his retirement, he has been working as head coach of St. Michael Catholic School in Fairhope, Alabama, where his son Gunner will be the starting quarterback for the upcoming football season.

On announcing the happy news to Ben Thomas at AL.com, the devout Catholic shared that this baby will be joining seven big sisters and two older brothers, who are aged between 4 to 21, in October.

New family record

Like their father who broke a few records in his career, the new little bundle is set to break a few family records of his or her own. Rivers shared: “We’ve had one pretty much every two years and now this is the longest gap. We are all fired up. Everyone was pulling for a boy. Even our girls wanted a boy.”

And the new addition is also breaking a family tradition on their mother’s side, too. Tiffany is one of nine, as is her own father. As Rivers pointed out:

“We thought we would be the third generation of nine, but we decided to go double digits — or I should say we didn’t decide it. God decided.”

