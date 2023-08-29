Cardinal Dolan explained the traditional Catholic blessing to protect children as they venture out into the world, a "great ability" of parents.
The dog days of August are behind us and the approaching autumn means students of all ages are preparing to reembark on their education after the summer break. For the parents of the oldest and youngest students this can mean a bittersweet goodbye, whether to a little one getting on the bus for the first time, or to a young adult child who is leaving the nest for dorm life.
For one cardinal, however, this youthful cycle is a font of inspiration for religious musings on the family.