Teen reaches the “God frequency” on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

Singing at a rare 963 Hz, Malakai Bayoh reached the God frequency with his stunning rendition of "Pie Jesu."

At seven years of age Malakai Bayoh joined a choir. In fact he shared that he only started singing because his “bossy” mother forced him to go. But from the moment he started singing he decided that it would be his future career.

In his bid to achieve his dreams, the now-13-year-old British boy went on Britain’s Got Talent to perform in front of the crowd and judges, including the notoriously critical Simon Cowell.

The minute the youngster started singing Pie Jesu, he lit up the stage. Reaching all the tricky high notes, Boyoh impressed the judges and garnered a few tears among those who listened to his dulcet tones.

One of the reasons many were particularly moved by the chorister’s rendition is because he managed to achieve a musical rarity: He obtained an impressive frequency of 963 hertz.

What is the “God frequency”?

When listening to this sound level, listeners are brought to a level of happiness that is known as the “God frequency.” And when you hear Bayoh it’s hard not to feel you’re in the presence of an angel.

Yet, there is a science behind the “God frequency.” The elusive 963 hertz activate the pineal gland that produces serotonin, or the happiness hormone. Some people refer to this as the “spirituality gland,” as the individual feels a strong sense of peace and harmony, balancing emotions and elevating the mood.

After completing his audition, the crowd and judges gave a standing ovation to the young teen. And, understandably, Cowell, who described Bayoh as having the “best voice he’d ever heard,” rewarded him with the golden buzzer that catapulted him into the final.

Interestingly the God frequency also had its effect on the judges, who described the songster’s voice as “heavenly,” that listening to him was like “being in heaven,” and that he “sang like an angel.”

Although Bayoh didn’t win the final of the competition, he has since signed a record deal and has released an album fittingly called Golden. And hopefully he will continue to inspire others with his heavenly tones.