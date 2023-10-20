Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Friday 20 October
Saint of the Day: St. Paul of the Cross
This comforting poem for the departed was adapted by Irish monks

Irish crosses headstones

Thoom | Shutterstock

Cerith Gardiner - published on 10/20/23

These truly beautiful words will offer much solace for those mourning a loved one.

Losing a loved one is one of the most difficult experiences we face in life. While we may trust they are heading to an eternal life, it still doesn’t take away from the physical loss we endure.

However, a poem that was adapted by some Carmelite monks in County Waterford in Ireland can help bring hope in a time of sorrow. The poem, “Death Is Nothing At All,” was initially written by the English clergyman Henry Scott Holland in 1910.

The adaption that you can see in the slideshow reminds us how the bonds we build with loved ones are ever-lasting, and we can take great strength from honoring those we’ve lost, and knowing they’re never far from us.

You can discover the poem while taking a tour of the Emerald Isle, by clicking on the slideshow below:

This comforting poem for the departed was adapted by Irish monks
Launch the slideshow
Colored leaves printed on paper
