Nightbirde’s inspiring reflection on grief is a must-read

John Touhey | Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner - published on 06/28/23

Facing her own death, the singer put pen to paper and shared some important points on handling grief.

It’s been over a year since the much-loved Nightbirde passed away after a long fight with cancer. Jane Marczewski, as she was called off the stage, inspired millions with her uplifting performance on America’s Got Talent.

In the short time we got to know her, we were moved not only by her music, but also by her vision of the world — a vision grounded in her deep faith, which saw such beauty and gratitude in life.

Still sharing

Although she is no longer with us, her family and friends are continuing to share her thoughts, beliefs, and joie de vivre on social media. (If you’re ever in a need of inspiration, it’s definitely worth visiting her page.)

Recently, fans were reminded of Nightbirde’s views on grief, and the anger and disappointment that accompanies the process. This was something the singer had to battle with herself as she faced her own death, and did not shy away from sharing.

Open the door and let him roar.

The post itself is an excerpt from Nightbirde’s essay called “When grief comes knocking” — the entire essay can be found on her blog here. But her message on how to deal with the anger while grieving is one that can reassure and resonate with so many who have lost loved ones or are facing loss themselves.

“When Anger comes pounding, do not try to convince him that he has no right. Open the door and let him roar. Roar back. Roar together. Let Anger have his moment, his voice. Listen to him, and be changed. Let him teach you about justice, and let him remind you of the difference between how things are and how they should be.

For if you don’t, he will rage at the door all hours of the night. And you may think that it’s someone you love who is causing your unrest. Anger will not leave until you hear him. So let him in; reason with him. Then open the door and send him on his way.”

Acknowledging grief

While Nightbirde faced grief, she also shared how it was important to acknowledge it:

“Let her tell you all that was lost. Let her remind you how marvelous it was. Let her paint your memories in slow motion, let her sing your story with a cello. Let her teach you gratefulness and how to pay attention.”

Although Nighbirde is no longer with us, her story is continuing to be sung through her own wise words, and through her music, which continues to inspire millions.

