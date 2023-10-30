Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Monday 30 October |
Saint of the Day: Bl. Angelo of Acri
Aleteia logo
Lifestyle
separateurCreated with Sketch.

3 Sweet and easy printable crafts for All Saints Day

girl-child-kid-draw-color-art

Friends Stock

Theresa Civantos Barber - published on 10/30/23

Looking for All Saints Day activities? Here are some sweet and simple crafts so you and your children can honor the saints on November 1.

If you’ve got kids who love to craft, you know that the second best way to teach them about holy days is making a craft related to the occasion. (The best way, of course, is to pray and go to Mass with them.)

As a mom of four busy young children, I love being able to print out an activity page or coloring sheet to help them learn about and connect with the theme of a special day. It also makes the day feel fun and special for them!

In honor of All Saints Day on November 1, one of the most joyful and festive days of the year, here are some sweet and simple crafts for you and your children to enjoy.

For the kid who loves to color

Check out this beautiful All Saints Day coloring page from Catholic artist Nichole Lanthier. I love that she includes a “cheat sheet” so you can figure out which saint is which. 

What a fun way for kids to learn about the saints! I can see this project sparking some great exploration as kids want to find out more about the saints they colored. 

For the kid who loves activity pages 

My younger kids love coloring pages, but my older kids prefer to do an activity like a word search or crossword puzzle. If you have a kid who can read and likes activity sheets, check out this All Saints Day printable pack from Real Life At Home. My kids are going to get a kick out of that word search!

For a whole bunch of kids

If you’ve got a classroom of kids or a homeschool co-op and want to make a cool project in which they can all participate, check out this beautiful All Saints Day art project from Look to Him and Be Radiant

The kids can cover a whole wall with their saint artwork. What a visually stunning and memorable display!

For an All Saints Day party

If you’re getting together your kids and their friends for a party, or just want to celebrate at home, you’ve got to check out the super fun and creative ideas over at Catholic Icing. She’s got you covered with ideas for food, costumes, activities, and of course, lots of crafts!

MOM READS BOOK,
Read more:5 Meaningful ways to celebrate All Saints Day with your kids
HALLOWEEN
Read more:Easy last-minute no-sew costumes for Halloween and All Saints Day
Tags:
ChildrenDevotions and FeastsEducationLiturgical Year
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.