3 Sweet and easy printable crafts for All Saints Day

Looking for All Saints Day activities? Here are some sweet and simple crafts so you and your children can honor the saints on November 1.

If you’ve got kids who love to craft, you know that the second best way to teach them about holy days is making a craft related to the occasion. (The best way, of course, is to pray and go to Mass with them.)

As a mom of four busy young children, I love being able to print out an activity page or coloring sheet to help them learn about and connect with the theme of a special day. It also makes the day feel fun and special for them!

In honor of All Saints Day on November 1, one of the most joyful and festive days of the year, here are some sweet and simple crafts for you and your children to enjoy.

For the kid who loves to color

Check out this beautiful All Saints Day coloring page from Catholic artist Nichole Lanthier. I love that she includes a “cheat sheet” so you can figure out which saint is which.

What a fun way for kids to learn about the saints! I can see this project sparking some great exploration as kids want to find out more about the saints they colored.

For the kid who loves activity pages

My younger kids love coloring pages, but my older kids prefer to do an activity like a word search or crossword puzzle. If you have a kid who can read and likes activity sheets, check out this All Saints Day printable pack from Real Life At Home. My kids are going to get a kick out of that word search!

For a whole bunch of kids

If you’ve got a classroom of kids or a homeschool co-op and want to make a cool project in which they can all participate, check out this beautiful All Saints Day art project from Look to Him and Be Radiant.

The kids can cover a whole wall with their saint artwork. What a visually stunning and memorable display!

For an All Saints Day party

If you’re getting together your kids and their friends for a party, or just want to celebrate at home, you’ve got to check out the super fun and creative ideas over at Catholic Icing. She’s got you covered with ideas for food, costumes, activities, and of course, lots of crafts!