Monday 06 November
Saint of the Day: St. Illtud
Can’t sleep at night? These monks may have the answer

Benedictine monks praying

Javier Ocampo Zuluaga | Cathopic | Altered by Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner - published on 11/06/23

Instead of spending all night tossing and turning in bed, be inspired by monks and nuns around the world and put your time to good and holy use.

It’s sometimes hard to get to sleep at night for a myriad of reasons: from anxiety at what’s going on in the world or at home to physical discomforts or illnesses.

While there are certainly ways of seeking medical help if this is a regular issue, on the occasions when you’re just incapable of dozing off, you can always turn to these Bible verses, and/or join others in prayer — but from the comfort of your home.

As a recent post on Facebook from Diana Ramos reminded us, while most of us are busy having hopefully sweet dreams, there are a number of religious around the world who are up at night taking part in the liturgy of the hours.

Ramos explained that in Athos alone there are 3,000 monks taking part in this nightly ritual, and there are thousands more across the world staying awake to sanctify our night.

If you think of all these monks and nuns of contemplative orders joined in prayer, and you accompany them as they pray for the world, then your time will not be wasted, and who knows just how powerful these combined prayers may be.

(Just to assure you, the monks and nuns do get some sleep! The monasteries celebrate the liturgy of the hours at different moments in the night. Some might be praying at midnight, whereas others might be praying at 2 a.m. The good news is though, considering we all live in different time zones, there will no doubt be a monk or nun praying somewhere in the world when you’re up wishing you could sleep.)

