November 8: Feast of all Holy Land saints

These holy men and women must be fervently praying to God for peace in their land.

There are a number of particular “All Saints Days” in the Church, in addition to the great solemnity of November 1. The Benedictines, Franciscans, Carmelites, etc, have special days to celebrate their saints.

One of these is the feast of the saints of the Holy Land, marked each November 8.

These are the saints who lived in the land where Jesus lived.

The St. James Vicariate For Hebrew Speaking Catholics in Israel notes: