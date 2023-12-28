Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Thursday 28 December |
The Feast of the Holy Innocents
Aleteia logo
Lifestyle
separateurCreated with Sketch.

The gift wrap idea to prep for now that saves money and the planet

pięć książek na prezent na Boże Narodzenie

Jose y yo Estudio | Shutterstock

Cerith Gardiner - published on 12/28/23

Make use of clearance sales with this wonderful idea that will make your parcels pretty and is great for God's creation.

With Christmas Day over and all those parcels unwrapped, there’s an idea doing the rounds on social media that will not only help you get ahead for next year, but will also help avoid bundles of wasted gift wrap.

In a post by tiny_waste, we can see how one clever gift wrapper doesn’t use paper when wrapping presents. In fact she very craftily uses material that she bought in previous clearance sales that have been cut up into squares to cover her gifts in a charmingly homespun way.

The TikToker goes on to explain how she goes about making use of the festive fabric so each member of her family can quickly identify which gifts are theirs. The idea is not only ingenious, but makes for beautiful piles of presents.

However, as she points out, if you want to use her idea, you should look out for the material in the many clearance sales going on now.

@tiny_waste

This is 1000000 times easier than regular wrapping. You can also use old table cloths, curtains, etc. #lowwastelifestyle#furoshikiwrapping#sustainablechristmas

â™¬ Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairly(845241) – ogsogs

Yet again it’s encouraging to see how individuals are able to share their talents in a way that can help us all become better stewards of God’s creation, which also happens to be in keeping with Pope Francis’ Laudato Si!

shutterstock_1834787269.jpg
Read more:6 Bible quotes on love and giving to reflect on at Christmas
POPES
Read more:9 Inspiring quotes from popes on caring for God’s creation
Tags:
ChristmasEnvironmentSocial Media
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.