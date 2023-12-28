Make use of clearance sales with this wonderful idea that will make your parcels pretty and is great for God's creation.

With Christmas Day over and all those parcels unwrapped, there’s an idea doing the rounds on social media that will not only help you get ahead for next year, but will also help avoid bundles of wasted gift wrap.

In a post by tiny_waste, we can see how one clever gift wrapper doesn’t use paper when wrapping presents. In fact she very craftily uses material that she bought in previous clearance sales that have been cut up into squares to cover her gifts in a charmingly homespun way.

The TikToker goes on to explain how she goes about making use of the festive fabric so each member of her family can quickly identify which gifts are theirs. The idea is not only ingenious, but makes for beautiful piles of presents.

However, as she points out, if you want to use her idea, you should look out for the material in the many clearance sales going on now.