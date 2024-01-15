The sacrament of confession has always been highly treasured by the Church. Here are quotes from nine saints that can help us appreciate it more ourselves.

Our Lord Jesus Christ knew perfectly well that the human race has been weakened by original sin. As a result, even after receiving the grace of Baptism, we sin again. Knowing us so well, he wanted to leave us the sacrament of confession, so we could leave our sins behind us time and again, and start off anew. As the Psalmist says, “His mercies are new every morning.”

This was his command:

“Receive the Holy Spirit. If you forgive the sins of any, they are forgiven them; if you retain the sins of any, they are retained.” Jn 20:22-23

The saints know how important this is. Read on to discover what nine of these virtuous men and women thought of this great sacrament.

God “forgets the future”

Pascal Deloche / Godong

The good God knows everything, even before you confess it to him, he already knows that you will sin again and, nevertheless, he forgives you. How great is the love of our God that leads him even to voluntarily forget the future in order to forgive us! St. John Vianney

The beauty of a sinless soul after confession

Montafe Aleteia

If the poor world could see the beauty of the sinless soul, all sinners, all unbelievers would be instantly converted. St. Pio of Pietrelcina

The importance of sincerity in confessing our sins

Never let yourselves be deceived by the devil by keeping silent about some sin in confession out of shame. I assure you, beloved young people, that my hand trembles as I write these lines at the mere thought that a great number of Christians are eternally lost because they have not sincerely declared their sins in confession. St. John Bosco

The Church has the power to forgive all sins

Public domain

Let us not listen to those who deny that the Church of God has the power to forgive all sins. St. Augustine

God is willing to forgive all without exception

Anthonis_van_Dyck_-PD

God makes no distinction; He promised mercy to all and granted His priests the authority to forgive without any exception. St. Ambrose

Forgiveness comes by the grace of Christ

© Fr Lawrence Lew CC

Just as the man baptized by the priest is enlightened by the Grace of the Holy Spirit, so he who in penance confesses his sins, receives through the priest forgiveness by virtue of the grace of Christ. St. Athanasius

Confession erases the ugliness of sin

Public Domain

Confession and contrition are so beautiful and fragrant that they erase the ugliness and dissipate the stench of sin. St. Francis de Sales

Pray before going to confession

Before going to confession, it is good to ask God for the good will to be holy. St. Philip Neri

Confession heals and educates us

domena publiczna