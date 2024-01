Does "so many promises" and "so much hope" sound like something you need in your life? Start on Sunday.

All of us are longing for someone who is truly open to our problems, who can understand them, empathize with us, and lead us on a path of life. This Sunday, we are reminded of where and how to find that someone. Watch the short video above for an easy and quick way to get started.

