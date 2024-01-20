Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
107-year-old man spends birthday in church of his baptism

Michael Coyne, 107, celebrates birthday

roslegends | Instagram

Cerith Gardiner - published on 01/20/24

Ireland's second oldest man celebrated his great age by attending Mass in the church where he was baptized.

It’s an incredible opportunity to be able to attend a church that you have known well all your life. Not only do you get to know the parishioners, you can appreciate the feeling of home when every little nook and cranny is so familiar.

It’s therefore incredible to imagine being able to go to the church where you were baptized over a century beforehand! Yet, this was the privilege of Michael Coyne, who was able to go to his baptismal church on his 107th birthday on Sunday, January 14.

The bachelor from County Roscommon was baptized in the Church of the Sacred Heart in Castlerea, and that’s where he headed to celebrate his very advancing years. And in true style, after Mass, he headed to a bar to have a pint of Guinness and a nice meal.

The centenarian ensures he goes to Mass every Sunday, and he also attends services every other day — that’s an impressive amount of hours spent in church over such a long lifetime!

Coyne is cared for by his nephew, who shared how his uncle enjoys joining his family for meals in the restaurant. However, his godson Austin Waldron shared a little insight as to how Coyne has reached 107 years of age.

“He is a very fit man and … never smoked and he always worked hard. But I think his secret is that he’s a bachelor,” as reported by the Irish Central.

While this may be partly the case, no doubt his loving family and rich spiritual life have also had a positive impact on his health.

