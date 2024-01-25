Hospitality is a cornerstone of Catholic monasticism, deeply rooted in the Benedictine Rule – one of the oldest monastic rules in all of Christianity.

Everywhere around the world, Catholic monasteries have long served as beacons of hospitality, welcoming travelers, pilgrims, and those seeking spiritual support. These spaces, steeped in centuries of tradition, offer a unique opportunity to connect with the rich heritage of Catholic monasticism and experience the transformative power of hospitality.

1. Monasterio de Piedra, Zaragoza

By the Piedra River, the Monasterio de Piedrawas once a Cistercian monastery. Even though it is now a (borderline luxury) hotel, the place offers a perfect blend of medieval charm and modern comforts. Visitors can wander through the monastery’s enchanting gardens, adorned with cascading waterfalls, lush greenery, and hidden grottos. The monastery’s cuisine is renowned, and cooks use fresh, locally sourced ingredients – much as the monks once did.

2. Real Monasterio de Santa María de Guadalupe, Cáceres

In the heart of Extremadura, the Real Monasterio de Santa María de Guadalupe is a testament to the enduring spirit of Spanish monasticism. Founded in the 14th century, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is home to a revered image of the Virgin of Guadalupe – although not the one you might be thinking of. Once there, visitors can explore the convent’s impressive architecture, adorned with Gothic, Mudejar, Renaissance, Baroque, and Neoclassical elements in a typically Spanish fashion.

3. Monasterio de Montserrat, Barcelona

Perched atop Montserrat Mountain, the Monasterio de Montserrat is visible from miles around. This Benedictine monastery, which is about to turn 1,000 years old, is home to the revered image of the Black Madonna, known as La Moreneta, a symbol of Catalan identity and devotion. Pilgrims take the monastery’s iconic funicular to reach the awe-inspiring basilica where the miraculous image of Our Lady resides, to explore the natural beauty that surrounds the monastery, stay at some of its ancient hermitages, or just to enjoy the breathtaking views of the Montserrat landscape.

The role of hospitality in Catholic monasticism

Hospitality is a cornerstone of Catholic monasticism, deeply rooted in the Benedictine Rule – one of the oldest monastic rules in all of Christianity. This Rule emphasizes the importance of welcoming all guests as Christ himself, extending compassion and care to those seeking refuge and spiritual guidance. Monasteries have traditionally served as havens for travelers, pilgrims, and those seeking help, providing a place of rest, nourishment, and spiritual reflection.

Monasteries offer a variety of hospitality options to meet different needs and preferences. Guesthouses offer comfortable accommodations, often with private rooms and shared facilities. Dormitories offer a more communal experience, fostering a sense of camaraderie among guests. And private rooms provide a quiet retreat for those seeking solitude and reflection.

Beyond physical accommodations, monasteries offer a wealth of spiritual experiences. They often host daily prayer services, allowing guests to participate in the rhythm of monastic life. Some monasteries offer spiritual direction, with opportunities for confession, meditation, and spiritual direction. And many monasteries offer retreats and workshops for a deeper immersion in the spiritual traditions of Catholic monasticism.