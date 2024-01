A digital reconstruction based on the skull shows what the only identified victim of Roman crucifixion in Britain might have looked like.

In 2017, an archeological dig in Cambridgeshire, England, led to a unique discovery: the skeleton of a man who was executed by crucifixion, the only identified example of a Roman crucifixion ever found in Britain.

Now the team of researchers who have been studying the remains has released a facial reconstruction of the man who was put to death nearly two millennia ago with the same execution method as the Christ.