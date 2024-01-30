Chris Punsalan was a full-time caregiver to his grandmother who passed away recently, and amassed a huge fan base for his wonderful devotion.

Grandparents have so much to offer their grandchildren, and in return the younger generations can sometimes surprise us with the lengths they will go to in caring for the elderly.

This is particularly the case with Chris Punsalan, an inspiring 30-year-old who shared his extraordinary life as a caregiver to his nonagenarian grandmother. Their mutual love and dependence on each other is apparent in the many reels the digital creator shared on his social media channels.

Sadly, Punsalan recently shared a message that many of his followers will be very sad to hear:

my heart is broken. grandma fought so hard and lived such a fruitful life. i’m relieved that she can finally rest and she’s in better hands than we could’ve ever provided. i love you forever grandma 💔”

He followed the comment with a quote from John 14:1-4 that demonstrates his deep faith that he will no doubt be relying on as he grieves her passing:

Don’t let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God, and trust also in me. There is more than enough room in my Father’s home. If this were not so, would I have told you that I am going to prepare a place for you? When everything is ready, I will come and get you, so that you will always be with me where I am. And you know the way to where I am going.”

The loving grandson’s regular posts on caring for his grandma gave many people insight into what it takes to care for someone full-time. While some may consider the idea too much of a burden, Punsalan showed to millions of his followers the joys to be had in putting the needs of others first.

The amount of time the pair spent together also allowed them to notch up considerable memories. Inspired by his grandma, Punsalan blended his creative skills with his love for the 97-year-old by making pins that reminded him of her. He called the collection Chooseday, as adorably that was how the nonagenarian pronounced the word Tuesday.