Kid sports reporter wins the hearts of NFL players and fans

Diagnosed with multiple health problems in utero, Jeremiah Fennel was a ‘miracle baby.’ Now the 11-year-old is wowing everyone with his reporting talents.

The days leading up to the Super Bowl have become a major event in their own right. Some of America’s most celebrated athletes and entertainers have gathered in Las Vegas in the leadup to the big game. But when players for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers sat down for media interviews on Monday, the biggest attention-getter was not Patrick Mahomes or Christian McCaffrey, but an 11-year-old sports journalist, Jeremiah Fennel.

Players at these sessions are used to reporters repeating the same boilerplate questions, but Jeremy caught them off guard with his friendly, confident demeanor and football savvy. The 49ers George Kittle couldn’t hold back how impressed he was: