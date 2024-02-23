Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Friday 23 February
Saint of the Day: St. Polycarp
Delightful toddler shows us the true art of ring-bearing

Wedding-little-boy-ring-bearer-tying_the_knot_tales

@tying_the_knot_tales via instagram

Cerith Gardiner - published on 02/23/24

A little boy is dubbed the "cutest ring bearer" and you can see why.

One of the joys of a wedding is it provides an occasion full of emotions. From the solemnity of the vows, to the love shared between the newlyweds, it’s a day for family and friends to cherish.

And for one couple, their day was made particularly special thanks to their very young ring-bearer. (It was definitely a brave choice, considering they say that children and animals are unpredictable to work with in showbiz, but this little chap carried out his task with aplomb.)

The toddler not only demonstrated his impressive walking/running/clapping skills, he also got the job done, despite his young age. And to top it off, his contagious joy captivated the hearts of all those gathered in the church, and the millions of people who viewed the moment on social media.

It’s interesting to see how the moment the tot finished his important task, the laughter and clapping subsided and the congregation returned to more important task of witnessing those solemn vows between the couple.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tying The Knot Tales ðŸ¤ (@tying_the_knot_tales)

While some people viewing the video posted by happy videos only mentioned the little boy “taking away the spotlight” from the bride, the reality is he demonstrated the bride and groom’s generosity in sharing this delightful moment with their friends and family. And, after all, a wedding is about bringing two families together, and children have an incredible way of achieving this.

Hopefully the couple’s marriage will be filled with the same joy displayed by their very expert ring-bearer!

