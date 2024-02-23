Delightful toddler shows us the true art of ring-bearing

A little boy is dubbed the "cutest ring bearer" and you can see why.

One of the joys of a wedding is it provides an occasion full of emotions. From the solemnity of the vows, to the love shared between the newlyweds, it’s a day for family and friends to cherish.

And for one couple, their day was made particularly special thanks to their very young ring-bearer. (It was definitely a brave choice, considering they say that children and animals are unpredictable to work with in showbiz, but this little chap carried out his task with aplomb.)

The toddler not only demonstrated his impressive walking/running/clapping skills, he also got the job done, despite his young age. And to top it off, his contagious joy captivated the hearts of all those gathered in the church, and the millions of people who viewed the moment on social media.

It’s interesting to see how the moment the tot finished his important task, the laughter and clapping subsided and the congregation returned to more important task of witnessing those solemn vows between the couple.