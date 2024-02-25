In an advertising-saturated world packed with images of unattainable designer living rooms and pristine farmhouse kitchens, the Idaho-based mommy blogger Aeilla (last name withheld for privacy) has gained a viral online following in only a few months by broadcasting budgeting tips and cleaning hacksstraight from her $750-per-month trailer park home.
TikTok “trailer park mom” dishes up contentment; goes viral
Skatteredmother | Fair Use via TikTok
Sarah Robsdottir - published on 02/25/24
