TikTok “trailer park mom” dishes up contentment; goes viral

Mama A has amassed a following by embracing a spirit of simplicity at the dinner table and encouraging others to do the same.

In an advertising-saturated world packed with images of unattainable designer living rooms and pristine farmhouse kitchens, the Idaho-based mommy blogger Aeilla (last name withheld for privacy) has gained a viral online following in only a few months by broadcasting budgeting tips and cleaning hacksstraight from her $750-per-month trailer park home.