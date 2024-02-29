This video on social media will surely bring a smile to your face.

Social media is awash with reels to make you laugh, reflect, or be informed. A recent video has been shared that offers all of these components and so much more.

In the short reel posted by mpangwahalis we can see two little boys in the middle of some very serious and important role-playing. The older boy plays the role of a bishop with such fervor and reverence — seeing him raise his mini chalice in the air is definitely worth the watch in itself.

And the younger little boy takes on his role as altar server with a similar level of dedication. In fact, we can almost smell that incense from here!

What is totally adorable is watching how the boys display such respect as they carry out their tasks: genuflecting, bowing heads, and looking deep in prayer.

The importance of role-play

Role-play in itself is a wonderful way for children to reinforce what they’ve been learning and develop important skills. Many children, for example, love to play at being a teacher, which can help them not only understand the role of their educator, but also allow them to take comfort in something that is familiar to them.

In this sense these fervent little boys are able to strengthen their own knowledge of the rituals involved in the Mass, as well as appreciate the role of the clergy as they carry out such an important task.

If you have children yourself you could always encourage them to play the part of a priest and congregation as they “celebrate their own little Mass” at home. It could provide the perfect opportunity to answer any questions they may have about the rituals. (If you’re not sure of the answer you could always ask your priest.) And for extra creative parents or grandparents, if you can’t buy the perfect mini vestments, you could always try and make your own.