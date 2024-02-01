Toddler’s delightful reaction in front of a religious shop

The child's gesture shows just how much young children learn from others and their surroundings.

There’s something quite charming about a youngster embracing their faith before they can really understand what it’s actually about.

In the past we’ve shared stories of children hugging statues of Mary or Jesus, but recently a particular reel shared by _orthodoxie_ made us smile.

The short video shows a little child looking in a shop window at all the religious icons and imagery on show. His reaction was surprising considering his age.

The little chap made a fantastic attempt at making the Sign of the Cross as he examined the display. He also made sure to bow down a number of times.

However, to add to the level of cuteness, the priest-in-the-making continued to make the wholehearted gesture a number of times. Adorably never quite managing to get it right.

In just a few seconds we’re reminded of the unconditional love and faith children have in something if it’s precious to their parents. And the video serves to remind families of faith the importance of living a life that reflects their beliefs.