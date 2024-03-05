The impressive moment when a fireman delivers flowers to Our Lady

A fireman climbs up a 30-yard ladder to hang a wreath of white flowers on the statue's arm.

Without donors, Aleteia's future is uncertain.

Join our Lenten Campaign 2024. PLEASE MAKE A DONATION TO ALETEIA

Joining the fire service can provide for an exciting career: From rescuing people to putting out fires, firefighters never know what each day will bring.

However, the Rome Command’s highest ranking firefighter has a special job to fulfill on the feast of the Immaculate Conception every December 8.

As head of Italy’s finest, the officer has to climb more than 100 steps of the truck’s long ladder with a heavy wreath in hand, to hang the floral tribute on the statue’s arm in honor of the special feast day. Accompanying the flowers is a message with the motto: Flammas domamus, donamus Corda, or “We stop fires, giving our hearts.”

The firefighters have a special relationship with the statue, which sits atop a marble column near the Spanish Steps, considering it took numerous members of the fire service to erect the column originally. And as the video below shows, once the wreath of white flowers is safely delivered, the firefighter then gives a perfect salute to the Blessed Mother.