Monday 11 March |
Saint of the Day: St. Pal Prennushi
Women must have support to welcome gift of life: Pope

Pope Francis during his weekly general audience in Paul VI Hall

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 03/11/24

Social and political institutions have the fundamental duty to protect and promote the dignity of every human being, says Pope Francis.
After praying the midday Angelus on March 10, Pope Francis noted the recent celebration of International Women’s Day. This led him to an appeal for women, and for the gift of life.

“There is still a lot of work that each one of us must do in order for the equal dignity of women to be genuinely recognized,” the Pope said.

The Holy Father often speaks out on women’s issues, both within the Church and in society.

He has decried the commercialization of women’s bodies, for example, and brought attention to specific issues such as genital mutilation.

Fundamental duty

On Sunday, Pope Francis broadened his appeal to note women’s need for support in giving life.

Institutions, social and political, have the fundamental duty to protect and promote the dignity of every human being, offering to women, the bearers of life, the necessary conditions to be able to welcome the gift of life and assure their children of a worthy existence.

