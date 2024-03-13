US bishop launches project to remember martyrs of Communism

It's important to learn from the past, so as not to fall victim to false ideologies in the future, says Archbishop Cordileone.

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone this Friday will launch the “Martyrs of Communism” project, a multi-media effort using liturgy, art, history, journalism, and educational curricula to bring greater awareness of the many martyrs of the faith under Marxist governments around the globe.

To mark the project’s beginning, Archbishop Cordileone will celebrate a liturgy at the Church of the Epiphany in South Miami, Florida. Composer Frank La Rocca’s Requiem for the Forgotten will be premiered during the liturgy.

La Rocca is composer-in-residence of the Benedict XVI Institute For Sacred Music and Divine Worship, an initiative of the archbishop’s.

“Today’s young Catholics are woefully unaware of the evils perpetrated against Church and society by Communist regimes in the 20th century,” said Archbishop Cordileone. “This means they are equally unaware of the heroism of so many Catholic martyrs and even much of the significance to the world of the leadership of St. Pope John Paul II.”

The Requiem for the Forgotten includes a hymn by La Rocca with text by James Matthew Wilson, the Poet-in-Residence at the Benedict XVI Institute. This project has special significance for La Rocca, given that two of his four grandparents sought refuge in the United States to escape Soviet oppression in Ukraine.

[Above, a monument listing victims of the communist regime was viewed during an open air Mass in Sofia, Bulgaria, on February 1, 2020.]

“It is a privilege to write about these forgotten martyrs, who but for the grace of God could well have been my own grandparents,” La Rocca said. “I hope the work reaches far and wide to spread the word of the extraordinary sacrifices and acts of faith made by these men and women in the face of oppression.”

Is this really something from the past?

In an interview with Aleteia, Archbishop Cordileone discussed his interest in the martyrs of Communism and his plans for making them better known.

Your Excellency, what got you interested in this subject, the victims of communism?

Two things happened at the same time: We commissioned a hymn for Ukraine for the latest magnificent new Requiem Mass for the Forgotten, which honors all those who die homeless whether through war, natural disaster or totalitarian regimes; or poverty, addiction and mental illness. As we looked at the Ukrainian martyrs and white martyrs (those who suffer the brutalities of war and persecution but manage to survive it), we realized that of course they were all persecuted by Soviet communism. At the same time, I am bringing China’s Jimmy Lai and his courageous witness to the attention of our seminarians. Maggie Gallagher, [the Benedict XVI Institute’s] executive director, suggested we commission a Hymn to the Martyrs of Chinese Communism. These two small projects raised the larger question: Why is the heroic witness of Catholic martyrs (and white martyrs) facing godless totalitarian ideologies not well-known in America? Thus was launched a new three-to-five year project to tell the stories of these heroes of the Faith through the arts: literature, poetry, plays, journalism, videos, music. Of course, for us as Catholics, the highest calling of the arts is to serve the liturgy.

Why do you feel it’s important to focus on this subject today? Didn’t the West defeat Communism at the end of the Cold War? Aren’t there newer, more pressing threats today?

Will we remember today’s heroes and martyrs if we don’t remember those of the recent past? But also, fundamentally, is this really something from the past? Totalitarian regimes, whether Nazi or Communist, or others that travel under a progressive “false flag” like the current regime in Nicaragua, always target the Church, because the Church speaks for the forgotten and reminds people that tyranny is built on lies about human nature. Moreover, if we do not keep their memory always before us and take inspiration from their heroic witness, we can unwittingly allow something similar to happen to us here in the United States. We are already seeing a decline in the belief in God, less religious liberty than in the past, and even growing hostility to religion – or, specifically, Christianity (and Judaism). True, people here are not suffering the brutalities of those who endured and still endure explicitly totalitarian regimes, but our Founding Fathers understood the importance of robust religious liberty and the practice of religion in the public square as a means to instill virtue. They understood that, without a virtuous citizenry, a liberal democracy is doomed to failure. The very survival of our country as we know it is at stake here.

Who are some of the martyr-victims of communism who have inspired you, and in what ways, specifically, have they impacted your own faith and spiritual life?