Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 14 April |
Saint of the Day: St. Benezet
Aleteia logo
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Pope following Mideast situation with “concern, even pain”

Pope Francis during his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on March 20, 2024

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 04/14/24

"May all the nations instead take the side of peace, and help Israelis and Palestinians live in two States, side by side, in safety. It is their deep and legitimate desire, and it is their right! Two neighboring States."

Pope Francis made this appeal after praying the midday Regina Caeli on April 14:

I am following in prayer and with concern, even pain, the news that has reached us in the last few hours regarding the worsening of the situation in Israel, due to the intervention by Iran. I make a heartfelt appeal to halt any action that might fuel a spiral of violence, with the risk of dragging the Middle East into an even greater military conflict.

No-one should threaten the existence of others. May all the nations instead take the side of peace, and help Israelis and Palestinians live in two States, side by side, in safety. It is their deep and legitimate desire, and it is their right! Two neighbouring States.

Let there be a ceasefire in Gaza soon, and let us pursue the paths of negotiation, with determination. Let us help that population, plunged into a humanitarian catastrophe; let the hostages kidnapped months ago be released! So much suffering! Let us pray for peace. No more war, no more attacks, no more violence! Yes to dialogue and yes to peace!

CNEWA visit

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York is currently in Jerusalem, in his role as the president of the Catholic Near East Welfare Association.

He celebrated Mass this morning near Bethlehem, in Beit Jala, as reported by radio host Lino Rulli, who is also there.

Rami Elhanan and Bassam Aramin, Israeli and Palestinian dads and peace activists who met Pope Francis before the general audience on March 27, 2024.
Read more:These enemies each lost a daughter to war … and became friends
POPE FRANCIS AUDIENCE
Read more:Pope sends message to Arab TV channel

Tags:
Holy LandIranIsraelPope FrancisWar
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Aleteia-Pilgrimage-300&#215;250-1.png
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.