UK newborn rushed to Pope’s hospital for emergency treatment

When the UK could not treat a child's rare disease, this time NHS allowed the parents to transfer him to Bambino Gesù for a successful double surgery.

A baby from Bristol who was born with a congenital heart defect was rushed to Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital to undergo a double surgery to address the condition. While this instance had a happy ending, the case brings to mind other situations, including the 2023 case of Indi Gregory, when an 8-month-old girl was refused transportation to Bambino Gesù.

According to the Mirror, the decision to move the Bristol baby – who remains unnamed – was made when it was recognized that the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) was unequipped to treat the rare condition. The child’s parents, who also remained unnamed, were prepared to take the NHS to court, when Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni personally intervened on behalf of the child’s father, who is an Italian citizen.

The child was immediately discharged after a deal between the Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, and Rome, and he was rushed to an emergency aircraft for transportation. Christian Concern reports the family was transported to Bambino Gesù in a matter of hours, arriving on the morning of April 23. The following day the child underwent an intensive double surgery.

“My wife and I are very happy and relieved. We sincerely thank the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and all the Italian authorities who actively took action to make the transfer of our son possible.” The boy’s father told the press.

He went on to give special thanks to both Bambino Gesù, and the UK hospital for “smoothly authorizing” his son’s transfer.

Christian Concern notes that much of this “smoothness” comes from the fact that the agreement between Italian authorities and NHS was struck before the case could be referred to the High Court. Indeed, it was the court’s involvement with the Indi Gregory case that led to the controversial decision that it was in Indi’s “best interests” that her life support should be removed, rather than risk transportation for a chance at life.

