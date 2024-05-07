Saints Alive is teaming with Hallow to produce a weekly serial in the same vein as the old-fashioned radio dramas, with high production quality.

An imaginative new podcast series is bringing Blessed Carlo Acutis’ passion for Eucharistic Miracles front and center. The series, called Eucharist Alive, is run by the Saints Alive podcast, a successful half-hour program that has teamed up with the #1 prayer app, Hallow.

Saints Alive has been working to spread the stories of Catholic saints through podcast episodes and conversations for more than two years. The podcast has enjoyed a very successful run, with much of their audience built from word-of-mouth, as fans share their high-quality program with families, friends, and parishes.

Now, thanks to a partnership with Hallow, Saints Alive is expanding its offerings from monthly episodes to multiple weekly releases of Eucharist Alive.

Eucharist Alive is not what one might expect from a modern podcast. Like an old-fashioned radio serial drama, this podcast is presented as a scene of a play, with an actor portraying Blessed Carlo Acutis as he has a conversation with a friend and tells a story of a Church-approved miracle. Complete with sound effects and short introductions to set the scenes, Eucharist Alive is just brimming with high quality production value.

The first episode begins with a brief conversation between Blessed Carlo Acutis and his friend that sets the scene for the story of the Miracle of Tumaco. Then the listeners are transported to 1906 Colombia, where a priest is giving a lesson on the Gospels, in particular the passage from Matthew 8, in which Jesus calmed the sea — a fitting place to start in the miraculous tale of how the island of Tumaco evaded destruction when a priest held up a monstrance to ward off a terrifying wave.

It is just so fitting to have the character of Blessed Carlo Acutis run conversations about the miracles, as the young man was known to have a strong devotion to such stories. During his life, he was thoroughly taken by the accounts, going so far as to design a website that tracked every Eucharistic Miracle recognized by the Church that he could find, dating back to at least the 12th century.

The Eucharist Alive series will release three new episodes every week. On Mondays, Blessed Carlo Acutis will tell another story of a Eucharistic Miracle, while Wednesdays and Fridays will offer reflections on the beauty of the Eucharist from “Hallie and Harry the Sheep.”

The latter of the weekly releases, Saints Alive notes, is best suited for children aged 5-9, making this series a fun and educational activity for the whole family.

The first episode is already available on the Saints Alive website and the Hallow App.