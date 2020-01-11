7 Technological innovations to preserve the environment

The ecological crisis doesn’t stand a chance in the 2020s.
The Catholic Church was among the organizations and institutions that have made great strides in “going green,” as more and more of the faithful have begun adhering to Pope Francis’ environmental guidance, laid out in his 2015 encyclical, Laudato Si. Last year saw entire dioceses switch to renewable solar power, and even the Vatican garden has been adjusted to be as environmentally friendly as possible.
We fully expect to see the environmental movement continue to gain momentum in 2020, but we are also hopeful that this decade will provide some much-needed solutions to the crisis as well.
Although we’re only a few weeks into the new year, reports of technological advancements in the field are already validating our expectations. Take a look at the slideshow to see some of the upcoming “green” advancements that have us the most excited.
