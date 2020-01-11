7 Technological innovations to preserve the environment

Click here to launch the slideshow

The environmental movement really blew up in 2019, with more countries and global organizations heeding the call of experts and world leaders to enact policy changes to preserve the Earth before it’s too late. Now, with the call-to-action fresh in their minds, scientists and experts are turning their efforts towards tackling the problem of carbon emissions, oil spills, and energy needs in 2020.

The Catholic Church was among the organizations and institutions that have made great strides in “going green,” as more and more of the faithful have begun adhering to Pope Francis’ environmental guidance, laid out in his 2015 encyclical, Laudato Si. Last year saw entire dioceses switch to renewable solar power, and even the Vatican garden has been adjusted to be as environmentally friendly as possible.

We fully expect to see the environmental movement continue to gain momentum in 2020, but we are also hopeful that this decade will provide some much-needed solutions to the crisis as well.

Although we’re only a few weeks into the new year, reports of technological advancements in the field are already validating our expectations. Take a look at the slideshow to see some of the upcoming “green” advancements that have us the most excited.