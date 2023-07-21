Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Friday 21 July |
Saint of the Day: St. Lawrence of Brindisi
Aleteia logo
News
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Revising brain death standards would be dangerous, ethicists say

X-ray showing brain

Jalisko | Shutterstock

John Burger - published on 07/21/23

Uniform Law Commission meeting in Hawaii to consider revised law models for states.

An American bioethics center, along with the Catholic bishops of the United States, are warning that a proposed redefinition of brain death could lead to dire consequences.

With a legal body meeting this week set to vote on the issue, the National Catholic Bioethics Center and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops wrote in a letter that a proposed revision to the 1981 Uniform Determination of Death Act (UDDA) would replace the standard of whole brain death with one of partial brain death.

“We urge the Commission to retain the current standard of ‘irreversible cessation of all functions of the entire brain, including the brain stem,’” the letter said.

The Uniform Law Commission (ULC), a non-profit organization based in Chicago that drafts model legislation for states, is holding its annual meeting in Hawaii and might vote on whether to recommend that U.S. states change the legal definition of death, Nature reported.

The NCBC and USCCB warned that the proposed revision will allow patients who exhibit partial brain function to be declared “legally dead” when they are not biologically dead. 

Their letter cautioned that revising the UDDA to support the idea that partial brain death is sufficient for vital organ retrieval “could have the unintended effect of dissuading people … from becoming [organ] donors and ultimately reduce the number of organs available for transplant.”

The letter, signed by Joseph Meaney, President of the NCBC, and Anthony R. Picarello, Jr., Associate General Secretary and General Counsel of the USCCB, pointed out that in 2000, in an address to 18th International Congress of the Transplantation Society, Pope St. John Paul II said that “the complete and irreversible cessation of all brain activity, if rigorously applied, does not seem to conflict with the essential elements of a sound anthropology.”

While Pope John Paul said that organ donation can be a “genuine act of love” that entails “a giving something of ourselves,” the proper conditions must be met before vital organs such as the heart may be procured only after death has been determined with moral certitude. 

“Vital organs may not be procured prior to death and their removal must not be the cause of the donor’s death, as emphasized in the Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services of the U.S.,” the NCBC and USCCB said.

Mom Pleads to Keep California Girl on Life Support
Read more:Reversal Sought in California Girl’s Brain-Death
Archie Battersbee
Read more:Baptized from hospital bed, brain-damaged UK boy fights for life
Tags:
BioethicsDeathHealth and WellnessMedicinePro-life
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.