Married 70 years, but together for 82 years, Amador and Matilde celebrate their love surrounded by family.

In the heartwarming celebration held at the Almassora residence, Amador Milián (1922) and Matilde Meseguer (1926) marked an amazing milestone, their 70th wedding anniversary — although, incredibly, the couple has been together a record-breaking 82 years!

The joyous occasion, filled with love and laughter, brought together friends, family, and the entire Almassora community to honor this extraordinary couple.

The festivities commenced with an animated proclamation by Salva Sanchez El Mussennacitu, the center’s entertainer, who declared the celebration as a recognition not just of the couple but also “of all the people of Almassora.” With trumpet in hand, he set the stage for a jubilant atmosphere.

The soundtrack of the day was the ode to love from the noi del Poble Sec, resonating through the venue, courtesy of the talented musicians from the Els Ravalers de Onda, who added a melodic touch to the celebration, according to the Spanish news outlet, Levante.

The secret to a long-lasting marriage

José Manuel, one of the couple’s two sons, took a poignant moment to share his parents’ secret to a lasting marriage: “The RTP: Respect, trust, and patience. They are heroes— an example for everyone.” He also expressed gratitude to the nursing home staff for their role in making the celebration possible.

Mayor María Tormo, presenting Matilde with a bouquet of white carnations reminiscent of her wedding day, acknowledged the couple as “an example of love, affection, and respect” that inspires the entire community.

The ceremony also featured contributions from Mayor Eugenia Martinavarro and the center’s director, Eugenia Gómez, who conveyed warm wishes to the jubilant couple. The grand finale was a touching gesture from the couple’s great-grandchildren, Gerard, Júlia, Arnau, and Enric, who presented rings for Amador and Matilde to renew their vows.

Amador and Matilde’s 70 years together as husband and wife not only deserve celebration but serve as a radiant example of enduring love and commitment for all those contemplating marriage.