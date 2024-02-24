Bride’s “gift of life” after groom’s tragic honeymoon death

In a truly inspiring story, a young widow shares her incredible joy and hope for the future, fueled by her faith.

Marriage symbolizes not only the union of two individuals before God, but a promise of a future together. However, for one young couple this future was short-lived after a water-skiing accident took the life of the groom, 23-year-old Nathaniel (Nate) Kuhlman, on the first day of their honeymoon.

In what is an unthinkable tragedy, the 22-year-old bride, Mariana Kuhlman (Mari) shared her full story with National Catholic Register, with her loving in-laws by her side. And her story is not only surprising and inspiring, it also reveals the power of faith to help and heal in the darkest of moments.

The pair met at Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio, in October 2021, and just two years later on October 28, 2023, they were wed, in what was described as a “prayerful and fun” occasion. (Although if you watch the couple’s wedding video below, you’ll be captivated by the couple’s love a devotion.)