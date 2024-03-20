"Do not forget that no one is master of life, neither their own nor that of others"

Without donors, Aleteia's future is uncertain.

Join our Lenten Campaign 2024. PLEASE MAKE A DONATION TO ALETEIA

Pope Francis on March 20 noted that in Poland (and in other countries) the feast of the Annunciation, when Jesus became man in Mary’s womb, is recognized as a Day for Life.

“Thinking of your homeland,” the Holy Father said in the Wednesday general audience to Polish-speaking pilgrims, “I would like to relate to you my dream, which I expressed a few years ago writing about Europe:

May Poland be a land that protects life at every moment, from the moment it arises in the womb until its natural end. Do not forget that no one is master of life, neither their own nor that of others. I bless you from my heart.

Pope Francis’ first address in Poland during his 2016 trip there for World Youth Day reflected his desire not only for the protection of life, but also for women and families to have necessary support.

He said: