Martha, Mary, and Lazarus are a lesson for siblings and for friends. Let's reach out to those God has given us as spiritual and physical brothers and sisters today.

Pope Francis says that St. Martha is one of his favorite people in the Bible:

In Chapter 10 of the Gospel of Luke, Jesus visits Martha and her sister Mary in their home. “Mary, yes, is contemplative but the one who works and gets things done is Martha,” the Pope explained. “She reminds me very much of men and women who work so hard carrying on the work for the faith in the Church.”

He also finds a lot of inspiration in Lazarus, the brother of Mary and Martha. This April 10, the Pope mentioned him in the general audience.

Jesus is not a diaphanous, ascetic God, [un Dio diafano e asettico] who does not know human emotions. Quite the contrary. Faced with the death of His friend Lazarus, He breaks down in tears, and His impassioned spirit is apparent in some of His expressions, such as when He says: “I came to cast fire upon the earth, and would that it were already kindled!” (Lk 12:49).

Perhaps the Pope finds such inspiration in the Bethany trio because he is convinced that priests really need to dedicate time to friendship.

Lay people who offer priests true friendship, the Pope said, “are like the home of Bethany, where Jesus entrusted his weariness to Martha and Mary, and, thanks to their care, was able to find rest and refreshment.”

In any case, the Holy Father decided in 2021 to expand the feast day traditionally given to St. Martha alone (July 29) to include the three siblings. The decree said:

In the household of Bethany the Lord Jesus experienced the family spirit and friendship of Martha, Mary and Lazarus, and for this reason the Gospel of John states that he loved them. Martha generously offered him hospitality, Mary listened attentively to his words and Lazarus promptly emerged from the tomb at the command of the One who humiliated death. The traditional uncertainty of the Latin Church about the identity of Mary – the Magdalene to whom Christ appeared after his resurrection, the sister of Martha, the sinner whose sins the Lord had forgiven – which resulted in the inclusion of Martha alone on 29 July in the Roman Calendar, has been resolved in recent studies and times, as attested by the current Roman Martyrology, which also commemorates Mary and Lazarus on that day. Moreover, in some particular calendars the three siblings are already celebrated together.

The decree says that the siblings offer an “important evangelical witness” in “welcoming the Lord Jesus into their home, in listening to him attentively, in believing that he is the resurrection and the life.”

On this National Siblings’ Day, perhaps we should take a moment to interiorly travel to Bethany, and find there the rest and relaxation that Jesus found with his friends. And then — why not? — let’s reach out to our friends today, and our siblings too.