Pop in at a shrine on your summer holiday — Part 4: New England

The National Shrine of Our Lady of Martyrs (aka North Amercian Martyrs)

The shrine is devoted not only to the Blessed Mother but also to the first saints of North America, including St. Isaac Jogues and his companions. It is on these grounds that the first recorded recitation of the Rosary in North America took place. The date was September 29, 1642. This is also the birthplace of St. Kateri Tekakwitha.