Teach kids about the saints with our lesson plans (Video)

Learning about the saints and asking for their intercession is an important part of the Catholic tradition. Especially in a world that can be very negative, the positive examples of the saints help us face everyday life with faith and confidence. G.K. Chesterton once said that "the voices of the saints and sages, recommending contentment, should sound unceasingly, like the sea."
Those of us who are parents know how important it is to educate our kids on the lives of the saints. That's why Aleteia’s Tess Barber has been producing a series of open-and-go lesson plans for kids. Watch the video above to learn more about the plans and why even your younger kids will enjoy them!
Saint lesson plans available now:
